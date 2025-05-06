Q3 EPS Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Lowered by Analyst

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.