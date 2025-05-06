Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:BIP

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

