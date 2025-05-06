Q2 EPS Forecast for SPX Technologies Decreased by Analyst

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a report released on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $147.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.