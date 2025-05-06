Reviewing Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super League Enterprise and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 626.74%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 68.44%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94% Arbe Robotics -4,567.91% -102.87% -57.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Arbe Robotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.38 -$30.33 million ($2.59) -0.13 Arbe Robotics $768,000.00 165.41 -$43.50 million ($0.74) -1.91

Super League Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super League Enterprise beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise



Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Arbe Robotics



Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

