DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Price

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $188.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSA

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $155.71 on Monday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.