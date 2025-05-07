StockNews.com Upgrades CompX International (NYSE:CIX) to Buy

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NYSE:CIX opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08. CompX International has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CompX International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CompX International by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

