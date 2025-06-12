Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Get alerts:

IonQ, Quantum Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on the research, development or commercialization of quantum‐based hardware, software and related services. By holding these equities, investors gain exposure to firms working on quantum processors, quantum algorithms and enabling technologies like quantum‐safe cryptography. Because quantum computing remains in its early stages, these stocks tend to be more volatile and speculative but offer the potential for substantial long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,753,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,284,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 58,046,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,745,611. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,329,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,957,637. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Featured Articles