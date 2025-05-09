Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.6% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.