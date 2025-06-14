Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – June 12th

Get alerts:

GameStop, Alibaba Group, Roblox, Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, Arista Networks, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing, or monetizing media and leisure content—such as film and television studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video-game producers, and live-event promoters. Investors in these stocks typically assess metrics like subscriber growth, box‐office receipts, advertising revenue, game sales, and intellectual-property pipelines to gauge both current performance and future growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,087,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,424,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,462,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,572. The company has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,920. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,168,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,786. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,325,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,570,738. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

