Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,619,000 after buying an additional 408,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sanofi by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,164,000 after purchasing an additional 369,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

