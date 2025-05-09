Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Legacy Housing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 294.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $610.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

