NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.57. 13,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 18,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

