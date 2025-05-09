Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 2,319,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,198,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Mila Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

