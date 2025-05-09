Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $157.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

