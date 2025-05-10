Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

