Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.76 Million Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Civeo alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 398,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Civeo Stock Performance

Civeo stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.86 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.