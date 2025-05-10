Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.33.

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.77. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$22.53 and a 12-month high of C$30.74.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

