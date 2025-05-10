Raymond James Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:IFC Q3 Earnings

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$336.00 to C$341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$310.90.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$298.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$218.58 and a twelve month high of C$311.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$290.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$275.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

