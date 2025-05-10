Raymond James Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:TF Q3 Earnings

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE:TF opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$8.29.

Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.