Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $2,056,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,306,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,068.55. This represents a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,707,833 shares of company stock worth $3,009,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
