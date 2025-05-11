VirTra (VTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

