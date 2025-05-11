Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 128,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 46,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

