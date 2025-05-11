Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on U. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $37,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,068.48. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,231 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,528 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

