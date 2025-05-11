Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average is $207.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.