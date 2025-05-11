GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,992,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GoodRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

GoodRx Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

