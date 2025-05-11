Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

