HC Wainwright Predicts Core Scientific FY2026 Earnings

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CORZ. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Core Scientific’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after buying an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $86,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after buying an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $62,011,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. This represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.