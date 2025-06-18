Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Acuity Brands are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for home repair, renovation and maintenance. Examples include home centers, building-material suppliers and hardware retailers, whose performance is typically tied to housing market activity, consumer spending and interest‐rate trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,908,084. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $753.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.73 and a 200-day moving average of $382.18. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,736. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,016. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,219. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,792. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Acuity Brands (AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Shares of AYI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.37. The stock had a trading volume of 234,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,999. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

