MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 234.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 139,112 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.