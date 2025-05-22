Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000.

NYSE TIMB opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $17.50 target price on TIM in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

