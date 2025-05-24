Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,017,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,138 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $442,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

