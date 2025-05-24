CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target Raised to $94.00

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

CRWV stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $116.54.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

