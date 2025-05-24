FY2027 EPS Estimates for Workday Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Workday alerts:

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 12.5%

WDAY opened at $238.01 on Thursday. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.20.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.