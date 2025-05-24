Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

