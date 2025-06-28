Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,701 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 273.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

