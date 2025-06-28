Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 183.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Lam Research by 791.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.97.

LRCX opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

