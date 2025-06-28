Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,092 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

