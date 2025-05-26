CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.41.

CINT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

NYSE CINT opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $847.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.24. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.48 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CI&T by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

