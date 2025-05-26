Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.63.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

