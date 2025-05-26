Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Approximately 10,675,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,258,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seeing Machines

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Stephane Vedie purchased 619,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,390 ($16,765.90). Company insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.