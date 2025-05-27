Man Group plc Has $468,000 Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,949,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 806.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,152,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 584,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATMU opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

ATMU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

