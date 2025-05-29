Analysts Set CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Price Target at $14.92

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 3,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,605,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1,579.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 619,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 582,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 938,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Performance

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

