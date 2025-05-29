Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price at $145.00

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Integer Trading Down 1.8%

Integer stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

