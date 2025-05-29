Traders Buy Large Volume of Informatica Call Options (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average volume of 2,097 call options.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,934 shares of company stock worth $3,432,603 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Informatica by 540.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Informatica by 7,053.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Informatica by 1,545.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Informatica by 126.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Informatica

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.