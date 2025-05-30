Abercrombie & Fitch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 86,430 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 643% compared to the average volume of 11,634 call options.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.1%
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $194.38. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.
Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
