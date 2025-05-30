Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,054 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,150.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

