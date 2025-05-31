Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

