What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Metagenomi Q2 Earnings?

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Metagenomi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.65. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 134.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metagenomi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Metagenomi by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Metagenomi by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.