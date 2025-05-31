HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ORKA

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Oruka Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

