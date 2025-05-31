Q2 Earnings Estimate for JAZZ Issued By Zacks Research

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.76) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.99 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,591. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.